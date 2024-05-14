Q1 2024 Financial Performance

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) (Ticker Code: ALBH), one of the world’s largest aluminium smelters, has reported a Profit of BD24.5 million (US$65 million) for the first quarter of 2024, a drop of 48% Year-over-Year (YoY), versus a Profit of BD47.5 million (US$126.2 million) for the same period in 2023. The Company reported Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share of fils 17 for Q1 2024 versus fils 34 for the same period in 2023.

Total Comprehensive Income for Q1 2024 stood at BD27.7 million (US$73.6 million) versus BD37.1 million (US$98.7 million) for the same period in 2023 – a drop of 25% YoY. Gross Profit for Q1 2024 was BD57.3 million (US$152.3 million) versus BD 79.9 million (US$212.4 million) for the same period in 2023 - down by 28% YoY.

With regards to the Revenue from contracts with customers in Q1 2024, Alba generated BD334.6 million (US$889.8 million) versus BD369.9 million (US$983.8 million) in Q1 2023 – a drop of 10% YoY.

Total Equity as of 31 March 2024 stood at BD1,794.9 million (US$4,773.6 million), up by 0.3%, versus BD1,789.2 million (US$4,758.6 million), as of 31 December 2023. Alba’s Total Assets as of 31 March 2024 were BD2,575.5 million (US$6,849.6 million) versus BD2,553.6 million (US$6,791.4 million) as of 31 December 2023 – up by 0.9%.

Alba’s top-line and bottom-line were driven by lower LME prices (down by 8% YoY in Q1 2024) and lower premiums (down by 27% YoY in Q1 2024).

Industry Highlights [Based on Market Intelligence]

Global Economy Bounces Back, Market Demand (+5% YoY) The global economy is holding up better than expected, even with rising interest rates. Industrial production is poised for a comeback with key indicators pointing towards a positive outlook. While inflation is on a downward trend, progress is slower than anticipated due to persistent energy price risks and volatile shipping costs. China leads demand growth fuelled by robust growth in renewables and electric vehicle (EV) sectors. Chinese aluminium consumption surged by 9% year-over-year (YoY). Middle East region boasts a positive picture with demand climbing 7% YoY driven by higher consumption in the UAE (14% YoY) and KSA (8% YoY). The eurozone presents a stark contrast. Its economy stagnated in Q4 2023 and continues to struggle in Q1 2024 – this was reflected in a 2% YoY drop in demand. Sluggish consumption in the US persists due to inflationary pressures, down by 2% YoY.



Global Aluminium Supply (+3% YoY), Mixed Signals Amid Geopolitical Tensions China's production growth muted by hydropower shortage. Despite the restart of Yunnan smelters, Chinese aluminium supply climbed by 4% YoY. Middle East witnessed a rise in supply, +4% YoY, bolstered by a 29% surge from Saudi Arabia. European production edged up by 2% YoY, largely fuelled by increased output from Russian smelters. North America experienced a modest 1% YoY rise, primarily due to a 5% YoY increase from Canadian smelters, partially offset by the closure of the New Madrid smelter in the US (-13% YoY). The global market currently sits in surplus of 47kMT including China and deficit of 218kMT ex-China. This dynamic is further complicated by recent sanctions imposed by the US and UK on Russia. [These sanctions include an import ban on Russian aluminium and restrictions on activity at LME, where a significant portion of Russian aluminium is stored (with LME stocks of Russian origin reaching 91% of the total].

LME Price & Premiums Market uncertainty surrounding inflation and policy support measures pushed LME prices down to US$2,200/t in Q1 2024, representing a drop of 8% YoY. Prices fluctuated between US$2,110/t (lowest on 22 Jan’2024) and US$2,337/t (highest on 02 Jan’2024). LME inventories remain at low levels at ~0.5 million MT (up by 5% YoY). Premium prices diverge regionally: DDP Rotterdam premiums up while MJP & US Midwest dip. [The recent Baltimore bridge collapse is expected to elevate US Midwest premiums in the short term].



Alba Celebrates ESG Achievements and Plans Future Course

Safety First. Safety Always Launch of plant-wide ‘SAFE and Healthy Ramadan’ Campaign.

Empowering People Nine employees earned Professional Diploma in Waste Management from Arabian Gulf University (AGU). 12 exceptional employees, including 6 women, were recognized with the ‘Inspirational Employee of the Year’ Award.

Leading the Way, Sustainable Aluminium Production Inked an Associate Centre Partnership Agreement under the Advanced Manufacturing Industries Cluster with the World Economic Forum (WEF), cementing Alba’s position as a leader in sustainable and innovative manufacturing. Installing Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power Generation System is underway across various locations within Alba.

2024 Objectives

Safety Mirror: Continuous improvement in safety practices; Strategy Refresh: Strategy makeover; e-Al Hassalah: Embrace digital technologies to unlock further efficiencies; Upskilling & Reskilling: Empower human capital through targeted training programmes.

Building for Tomorrow Power Station 5 Block 4 Project is on track for completion in Q4 2024.



Alba’s Operational Highlights

Sales volume topped 363,283 MT, up by 1% YoY, while Production rose to 405,893 MT, reflecting a 2% YoY growth.

Value Added Sales (VAP) averaged 70% of total shipments, corresponding to +10% YoY [VAP: 252,772 MT in Q1'24 versus 230,491 MT in Q1'23].

Alba secured a strategic 10-Year Gas Supply Deal with Bapco Energies, featuring a fixed price structure for the initial five years at a competitive US$4 per million British thermal units (MMBTU).

Alba and EGA signed a comprehensive Technology Service Agreement for Reduction Line 6 which includes technical support services, monitoring services as well as operational consultation.

Achieved savings for e-Al Hassalah at US$29 million against 2024 Target of US$60 million.

Aluminium Market Outlook: Uncertainties Cloud Short-Term Prospects [Based on Market Intelligence] Macroeconomic Headwinds : Concerns over persistent inflation and the effectiveness of government support measures continue to cast a shadow on the aluminium market. Strong dollar may limit LME price increases. Demand, A Delicate Balance : Despite initial restocking activities, consumer confidence in near-term interest rate cuts is waning. This could lead to a renewed drop in demand, potentially offsetting the recent improvement. The automotive sector remains the primary driver, although overall demand is expected to remain modest in Q2 2024. Geopolitical Tensions and Freight Rate Fluctuations : While disruptions persist in the Red Sea, freight rate stabilization has shifted the focus back to demand. Geopolitical tensions remain a significant unknown factor that could influence market dynamics. LME Price Forecast : LME prices are expected to range between US$2,250/t and US$2,350/t in the near term.



Alba: Safe, Sustainable, Successful

Leading the Way: Safety First, Sustainability Always Aligned with Bahrain's objective of net-zero emissions by 2060, Alba embeds sustainability principles in all operations, minimizing environmental impact from raw material sourcing to product delivery.

Operational Excellence and Growth Exceed 2023 Net Finished Production of 1,620,665 MT and achieve e-Al Hassalah 2024 Target of US$60 million (versus 2026 Target of US$150 million). Maintain active pursuit to source upstream resources to meet one-third of its alumina needs.

Capacity Expansion and Efficiency Enhancement Leverage its industry-leading certifications such as Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) and Ecovadis to penetrate new markets and drive growth in Value Added Sales (VAP). Complete Block 4 Project by Q4 2024 and Solar Farm by Q2 2024. Review Feasibility Study Class III for ‘New Replacement Line’ (previously Line 7).



Commenting on the Company’s performance for the first quarter of 2024, the Chairman of Alba’s Board of Directors, Khalid Al Rumaihi stated:

“Despite market headwinds and lower LME prices, our commitment to operational excellence yielded good results in Q1 2024. In fact, if commodity prices (LME and premium prices) had remained at Q1 2023 levels, we are confident we would have delivered an even stronger performance for this quarter.

Such performance positions us as a frontrunner to capitalize on the upswing in LME prices driven by global aluminium demand boom. Furthermore, our focus to strategic priorities equips us to navigate 2024 with agility, capitalizing on emerging opportunities.”

Alba’s Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali, added: “While the overall economic climate remains challenging, we are laser-focused on the controllable aspects of our business: Safety, streamlined operations, and a rigorously cost-effective structure. This focus, coupled with the dedication of our entire team, empowers us to thrive even in these challenging economic conditions.”

Alba Management will hold a conference call on Wednesday 15 May 2024 at 2:15 PM Bahrain Time to discuss the Company's financial and operational performance for Q1 2024 and outline its strategic priorities moving forward.

-Ends-

About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

A Global Aluminium Leader: At plus-1.62 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) (2023), Alba is a world-leading aluminium smelter with a proud 50-year legacy in operational excellence, safety, environmental responsibility, and community development.

Trusted Partner: A cornerstone of the Bahrain’s economy, Alba produces high-quality aluminium, including standard and value-added products, which are exported to over 270 customers globally. With sales’ offices in Europe (Zurich), Asia (Singapore), and a subsidiary in the U.S., Alba is a reliable partner on the world stage. Alba is dually listed on Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange and its shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company B.S.C. © (69.38%), SABIC Industrial Investments Company (SIIC) (20.62%) and General Public (10%). Alba prioritizes the highest quality standards, reflected in its certifications: ISO 9001 (quality), ISO 14001 (environment), ISO 27001 (information security), ISO 45001 (occupational health and safety), and ISO 18788 (security operations management). Additionally, Alba demonstrates its commitment to responsible manufacturing through certifications like IATF 16949 (automotive quality), ISO 22301 (business continuity), and ASI Performance and Chain of Custody Standards. This dedication is further underscored by their top 1% Ecovadis Platinum rating for sustainability.

Pioneering Sustainability: As the first aluminium smelter in the Middle East, Alba is central to Bahrain's thriving downstream aluminium sector, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's GDP. Committed to social responsibility, Alba employs a workforce that is 86% Bahrainis (2023) and invests heavily in employee training and development. Alba also plays a crucial role in the Aluminium Downstream Park, therefore increasing the contribution of non-oil sectors to the GDP of Bahrain. Alba has been recognised for its initiatives to produce Aluminium responsibly through awards such as Top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest, Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom.

Recognised for its environmental practices, social contributions, and corporate governance, Alba launched a comprehensive ESG Roadmap in 2022 focusing on 6 priority areas: (1) Decarbonisation, (2) Green Energy & Aluminium, (3) Circular Economy & Secondary Aluminium, (4) Employee Welfare, (5) Collaboration & Partnership and (6) Transparency, Communications & Due Diligence. Since its inception, Alba has invested into numerous environment, sustainable and socio-economic development projects that have had a positive impact on the society. Alba’s first-of-its-kind US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, the upcoming +6 MW Solar Farm Project and the Power Station 5 Block 4 Project are tangible initiatives aligned with Bahrain’s Net Zero Carbon Targets by 2060 led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain.

In a significant step towards its ESG goals, particularly its commitment to a circular economy and secondary aluminium, Alba introduced EternAl, its new line of low-carbon aluminium products. Launched in May 2024, EternAl offers two initial variants: EternAl-30 and EternAl-15, containing 30% and 15% recycled content respectively.

Safety First, Always: Guided by the motto "Safety First, Safety Always," Alba prioritises the well-being of its employees and contractors. The Company achieved a record-breaking 30 million safe working hours without a lost-time injury in September 2022. The Company has been recognised internationally for its excellent Safety and Health track record with awards such as the RoSPA President’s Award for winning RoSPA Gold Medal Award 10 years in a row, the British Safety Council’s International Safety Award with Merit along with 4-Star Audit Rating, as well as numerous awards from the National Safety Council (NSC).

Alba Power Station 5 (PS5) Block 4 Expansion Project

Alba's PS5 Block 4 is a new 680.9-megawatt (MW) combined-cycle power plant that expands the existing PS5 facility. This state-of-the-art J-class gas turbine addition boasts superior efficiency compared to Power Stations 3 & 4. Scheduled for completion in Q4 2024, Block 4 will boost PS5's total capacity to 2,481 MW, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 0.5 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of aluminium produced.

A consortium of Mitsubishi Power and SEPCOIII is responsible for the entire project lifecycle, from design and engineering to construction and commissioning. Alba has achieved in April 2024 the first fire of the state-of-the-art GT for Block 4 Project.

Alba Stakeholder Engagement Plan

Alba prioritises open communication with all its stakeholders, including the community, environmental and social groups. Through its Stakeholder Engagement Plan, the Company proactively addresses environmental and social impacts of its operations, outlining clear mitigation controls. Alba also maintains an external Grievance Mechanism accessible through the Code of Conduct, allowing stakeholders and the public to voice concerns and raise issues.

Alba’s External Grievance Mechanism

Alba prioritises ethical conduct and environmental responsibility. Stakeholders, employees, contractors, and the community can confidentially report any potential breaches of Alba's Code of Conduct or raise concerns about environmental and social impacts through the Alba Integrity Line. This independent, multilingual hotline operates 24/7 and is accessible via a toll-free phone number, the company intranet, or the website at www.albasmelter.com.

For further details, please contact:

Eline Hilal

Director, Investor Relations, Insurance & Corporate Secretary

Investor Relations Department

E-mail: eline.hilal@alba.com.bh

Website: www.albasmelter.com