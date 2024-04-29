Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed a high-level delegation from Shanghai Electric, one of the largest global energy companies, headed by Wu Lei – Chairman of Shanghai Electric. The meeting aimed to enhance cooperation and advance clean and renewable energy initiatives. It demonstrated the interest of international companies in DEWA’s projects and initiatives in the clean energy sector, highlighting the commitment of both sides to establishing strategic partnerships to drive innovation and development in the clean energy sector.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al Tayer welcomed the visiting delegation, emphasising the importance of strengthening joint cooperation with Shanghai Electric Group. DEWA has strategic partnerships with leading Chinese companies in fields related to renewable and clean energy and digital transformation.

Al Tayer and Wu Lei held constructive talks to explore ways of cooperation and exchange experiences in various fields related to clean energy generation, distribution, and sustainability. Al Tayer stressed the importance of benefiting from technological progress and best practices to combat emerging challenges in the global energy scene. He also emphasised the importance of international cooperation in advancing the transition towards a more sustainable future.

Al Tayer affirmed DEWA’s commitment to pioneering sustainable solutions and its tireless pursuit of excellence and leadership in providing highly reliable and efficient services for citizens, residents, and visitors, according to the best international practices.

Wu Lei commended DEWA’s achievements and its pioneering efforts in the field of renewable energy and sustainability. He pointed out Shanghai Electric’s interest in exploring areas of fruitful cooperation with DEWA and benefiting from joint experiences to drive innovation and contribute to the transition in the global energy sector.

A consortium comprising Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power, The Silk Road Fund, and China’s Shanghai Electric as the main contractor has built the fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the fourth phase in December 2023 during the UN Climate Change conference (COP28) hosted by the UAE in Dubai. This is the world’s largest single-site concentrated solar power (CSP) project using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. Built at an investment of AED15.78 billion, the 950MW fourth phase combines CSP and photovoltaic solar technologies.

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial