Dubai: Rob van den Boomen has been appointed as the new Managing Director for Witteveen+Bos EMEA DMCC.

Rob holds strong entrepreneurial and leadership qualities, which are vital for this role. He has held various positions within Witteveen+Bos over the past 30 years, both in the Netherlands and abroad. In recent years, he was the Managing Director of our Indonesian office. In Jakarta, Rob led the Water Management division, among others. Under his leadership, this department grew into a professional team, leading projects in the field of water management and solving environmental issues related to wastewater and drinking water supplies.

His experience is an absolute fit when it comes to tackling some of the major challenges facing the Middle East, such as water scarcity, environmental stress and climate resilience. Projects related to port design, coastal engineering, water supply, wastewater treatment, master planning, landscape and urban design are in the portfolio of Witteveen+Bos EMEA DMCC.

About Witteveen+Bos

Witteveen+Bos provides consulting and engineering services in the fields of water, infrastructure, the environment and construction. With more than 1,400 employees, the firm focuses primarily on complex projects requiring advanced knowledge and an integrated approach. The multi-disciplinary approach, which involves intensive co-operation between specialists in different disciplines, is a key element of the way we work. Witteveen+Bos is characterised by its expertise, reliability and commitment. Witteveen+Bos has a unique ownership structure, with the shares wholly owned by its staff. Our clients are government agencies, private companies and alliances. They are served from the head office in Deventer, seven other Dutch offices, and foreign offices in Belgium, Dubai, Ghana, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Panama, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. The Dubai office opened in 2014 to serve markets in the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa, where Witteveen+Bos has been active for over 25 years. Witteveen+Bos is part of a consortium of companies selected to design and construct the Netherlands Pavilion at the Expo 2020 in Dubai. Witteveen+Bos was responsible for the integral engineering, building physics and sustainable aspects of the Netherlands Pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, which was open from 1 October 2021-31 March 2022.

