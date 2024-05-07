Celebrated designer renowned for crafting the iconic Bugatti Veyron

Middle East: MG has confirmed that Jozef Kaban (51), has joined the company, accepting the role of Vice President at the company’s Global Design Centre. A highly respected automotive designer, Kaban’s role will entail developing MG’s global design language as the brand celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2024.

Having graduated from the Royal College of Art in London in 1997, Kaban specialises in transportation design. At just 25 years of age, he crafted the iconic Bugatti Veyron, making waves in global automotive circles and solidifying his reputation as a design prodigy of the early 21st century. With experience at several prestigious automotive companies, Kaban served as the former Audi exterior chief designer and held design director roles at renowned brands such as Skoda, BMW, Rolls Royce, and Volkswagen.

The appointment is set to significantly boost MG’s design competitiveness and international presence, leading to enhanced vehicle offerings for consumers worldwide and expedited entry into the global market.

Kaban will be based within the R&D Innovation Headquarter of SAIC Motor, owner of MG Motor, where he will oversee advanced creativity and product design. The design centre is at the forefront of shaping groundbreaking cars like the MG Cyberster and concepts like the MG EXE181. With its advanced creativity and cutting-edge design capabilities, it breathes life into visionary ideas, pushing the boundaries of automotive innovation.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, commented: “Design is very important in customer purchase decisions. We are proud of MG's design legacy. Our region has positively accepted MG's new design philosophy, and we will keep on introducing more futuristic designs and technology in MG cars. The regional HQ team is working hard to share the Middle East customers' demands and market trends with the HQ team. Our aim is to be a brand that provides good-looking, reliable, and high quality products.”

