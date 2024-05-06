RIYADH — As the first phase of the master plan of “The LINE” is currently being implemented, the scale of work of the megacity is seen staggering. The ongoing relentless activity is laying the foundation, both literally and figuratively, for a city unlike any other.



THE LINE will be 200 meters wide, 170 kilometers long, and 500 meters high above sea level. The city will redefine the concept of living, and change the lifestyle in a different way, putting people at the top of their priorities by giving them an unprecedented and unique urbanization experience.



THE LINE project represents the world’s biggest earthworks operation, with millions of cubic meters of earth and water being moved each week. The project enjoys an unrelenting pace of work, due to the availability of more than 260 drilling machines and over 2,000 vehicles for this purpose. The city is unique in that it is devoid of streets and cars and is therefore empty of carbon emissions. The entire city will be supplied with 100 percent renewable energy, and 95 percent of NEOM’s area will be protected and untouched.



The LINE is regarded as a beacon of sustainability and innovation which will offer solutions to the pressing urban challenges faced globally. The city will have a zero-emission future with an ‘unrivaled quality of life in balance with nature conservation, sustainability, and economic prosperity.’



The LINE — a mega-city built from scratch — will become a blueprint for sustainable urban development, and it will inspire and guide the world towards a brighter future. Transportation and infrastructure will be designed to serve humans and not the other way around as happens in traditional cities.

