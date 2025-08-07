Backed by the Mooikloof Mega City development, the Garsfontein Road (K50) upgrade is gathering momentum.

Mooikloof Mega City is a planned smart city project east of Pretoria. The development has a total project value of over R84bn.

Gazetted in 2020 as a Strategic Integrated Project, the residential and commercial mega development — which will include schools, shops, and offices — is positioned to provide lower-income groups with access to premium lifestyle services.

“Continued investments in providing quality road infrastructure will continue to serve as a key stimulator of economic activities and growth.

"We believe that road infrastructure upgrades such as these will go a long way in unlocking and integrating major economic nodes in these areas,” Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, said on Wednesday, 6 August 2025.

Garsfontein Road links primarily the Menlyn node and the Garsfontein/Woodlands development nodes with the N1 freeway. It runs through the suburbs of Ashlea Gardens, DeBeers, Menlyn, Newlands, Waterkloof Glen, Garsfontein, Constantia Park and Moreleta Park, ending in Alphen Park.

The 30-month project, undertaken in partnership with the City of Tshwane, entails upgrading the road's existing two lanes and converting part of Solomon Mahlangu Drive — up to Gilda Road/Delfi Avenue — into a four-lane carriageway, with pedestrian lanes installed. This includes a divided four-lane stretch between January Masilela and Loristo Street.

Key corridor expansion

Notable progress has been made in the construction of new storm-water lines, box-cutting for new lanes, and preparation of the roadbed ahead of the construction of the layer works.

Construction of layer works and structural works has begun on various sections of the Constantia Spruit bridge crossing, which is currently being widened.

Diale-Tlabela said investing in road infrastructure, increasing capacity to reduce travel times and providing easy access to business and residential estates will contribute to improving the quality of life for local communities.

The MEC also noted the economic benefits of the project, which include the creation of much-needed job opportunities and promotion of social development.

Mooikloof Mega City was announced by president Cyril Ramaphosa in 2020, and is one of 62 Strategic Integrated Projects (SIPs) gazetted in 2020.

The Mooikloof Mega City development supports the spatial prioritisation of the City of Tshwane’s Spatial Development Framework and respective Regional Spatial Development Framework, which derive their legislative mandate from the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act (Spluma).

They seek to address the spatial and social inequality by providing access to lifestyle services to lower income groups.

“The department and the City of Tshwane are constantly in engagements with affected communities and businesses to address challenges and concerns about the project," the provincial department said.

“Motorists are encouraged to approach the roadworks site with caution as speed restrictions and barriers/delimitators are in place and the department is pleading for understanding and co-operation.”

