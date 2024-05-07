Dubai & New York – Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) continues to strengthen its Sovereign Advisory Services (SAS) practice with the appointment of Abdalla ElEbiary as Managing Director.

Mr. ElEbiary will be based in Dubai and report to Dr Reza Baqir, Managing Director and Global Practice Leader for SAS. He brings 30 years’ experience in sovereign wealth funds, private equity, investment banking and corporate finance to his new role.

The appointment will further strengthen A&M’s engagement with sovereign clients, particularly governments, sovereign wealth funds, State Owned Enterprises (SOEs), central banks and Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs). This aligns with the SAS practice’s mission to improve debt sustainability, increase access to capital, and promote sustainable economic growth in emerging markets.

Prior to joining A&M, Mr. ElEbiary spent three years as the first Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE). In this role, he spearheaded investment activities, set strategies and investment procedures as well as cultivated key relationships with local and global debt and equity providers. He executed over 23 investments across multiple sectors such as infrastructure & utilities, banking & non-banking financial services, healthcare, real estate and education. Mr. ElEbiary also led SOE financial advisory transactions, generating c. USD5 billion for the government from divestitures of listed and unlisted SOEs.

Between 2016 and 2024, Mr. ElEbiary held the position of Chairman of the Egyptian Private Equity & VC Association (EPEAV), an NGO that represents and serves private capital investors and service providers. From 2006 to 2020, he was Managing Director of Qalaa Holdings, formerly known as Citadel Capital. During his tenure at the leading African private equity group, he focused on infrastructure and industry investments including greenfields, turnarounds, LBOs and growth assets.

Earlier in his career, Mr. ElEbiary worked in the Investment Banking Division of Merrill Lynch in New York and held positions with MeadWestvaco Corporation and Procter & Gamble’s Finance Group. He holds an MBA from Columbia University in New York and a BA in Economics from the American University in Cairo.

Mr. ElEbiary said, “I am excited to join Alvarez & Marsal and help drive the expansion of the Sovereign Advisory Services practice globally. I look forward to leveraging my experience in leading a sovereign fund, as well as capitalising on my extensive knowledge and practice in private equity in emerging markets. My focus will be on delivering solutions that build long-term value for future generations.”

Dr Baqir added, “We are delighted to welcome Abdalla to our growing SAS team. Abdalla’s experience in sovereign funds, private equity and investment banking is unique, and will help us to offer tailor-made solutions for our sovereign clients. His experience not only complements our existing team but also addresses the needs of our clients on a global scale as well as regionally in the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia. I am confident that Abdalla will be instrumental in deepening our relationships with governments and sovereign wealth funds alike.”

Peter A. Briggs, Managing Director and Division Executive of A&M’s Sovereign Advisory Services practice, commented, “Bringing a professional of Abdalla's calibre and diverse background to A&M reflects our firm’s commitment to excellence in serving our sovereign clients in a holistic manner. His addition to our Sovereign Advisory Services team will allow A&M to further expand our offering to serve sovereign wealth funds and state-owned enterprises.”

