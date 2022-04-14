ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates:– Raytheon Emirates Limited, a Raytheon Technologies subsidiary, announced the appointment of Paul Evans as managing director and Fahad Mohammed Al Mheiri as deputy managing director.

Evans is a Raytheon Technologies veteran who brings decades of industry expertise to the Emirates. Paul will be in charge of creating integrated cross business and systems-level solutions for the emirates as well as developing local skills, partnerships and capability.

“Raytheon Emirates has enjoyed an enduring relationship with the UAE for over three decades, and I am excited to be part of this longstanding partnership,” said Evans.

Al Mheiri, who has extensive experience in the both the defense and space sectors in the UAE, will be responsible for developing and implementing Raytheon Emirates' defense localization strategy, as well as driving business growth and fostering the relationship between Raytheon Emirates and the UAE's defense ecosystem.

“By working closely with our partners and customers, I am confident that Raytheon Emirates will continue to contribute to the UAE’s manufacturing and supplier eco-system, supporting the nation’s long-term economic diversification goals, and strengthening indigenous aerospace and defense capabilities,” said Al Mheiri.

Prior to joining Raytheon Emirates, Al Mheiri served as the acting executive director of the UAE Space Sector at the United Arab Emirates Space Agency (UAESA) and the executive director of business development at the Emirates Defense Industries Company (EDIC).

Raytheon Emirates also announced the retirement of Alan Davis, who served as the company’s Chief Executive since 2018.

Raytheon Emirates is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies incorporated in 2017 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi. The company is focused on four business areas: cybersecurity, effectors, air and missile defense, and advanced technology.

