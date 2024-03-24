Bahrain: ParkPoint, a renowned leader in car park services, announced the appointment of Eng. Mohsen Mulla as the General Manager for the Kingdom of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, a decision rooted in his extensive expertise and remarkable achievements in corporate leadership and business development within the GCC region.

With an illustrious career spanning over 18 years across diverse industries such as defense, security, energy, renewable energy, and petrochemicals, Eng. Mulla possesses a sterling track record of crafting strategic blueprints, formulating policies, and implementing procedures to propel organizations towards realizing their mission and vision. His journey through various executive roles underscores his adeptness in navigating complex landscapes and delivering impactful outcomes, solidifying his reputation as a stalwart leader in the industry.

In his new role, Eng. Mulla assumes the pivotal responsibility of steering the company towards its envisioned future, fortifying its standing within the region's parking services market, and elevating the overall customer experience. This entails spearheading initiatives to develop and implement robust policies and procedures conducive to the company's sustainable growth. Additionally, he will focus on optimizing the efficiency and functionality of the company's parking facilities, devising innovative strategies to penetrate new markets and augment market share, and fostering a broad network of strategic alliances.

Marking this significant milestone, Mr. Omar Al Khan, CEO of ParkPoint, congratulated Eng. Mohsen Mulla on his appointment and subsequent assumption of duties. He emphasized Eng. Mulla's dynamic leadership and creative insight, aptly aligned with the company's objectives to enhance operational efficiency and consolidate its position as a trailblazer in the automotive services and products sector.

Mr. Al Khan underscored Eng. Mulla's pivotal role in fostering a culture of innovation and excellence within the organization, collaborating closely with the executive team to nurture talent development and cultivate an inspiring work environment.

Eng. Mohsen Mulla expressed his pride in his recent appointment, underscoring his determination to collaborate with the management team to fortify the company's position as a leading entity in the management and delivery of parking solutions. He emphasized his commitment to effecting positive change through close partnership with the company's leadership, guiding it towards heightened levels of excellence and success.

Possessing a master’s degree in engineering and Operations Management from New Haven University in the United States of America, as well as a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Power Engineering Technology from Yanbu Industrial College in Saudi Arabia, Eng. Mulla brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. Throughout his career, he has held various executive and administrative roles, including manager, consultant, and supervisor.

About Park Point:

ParkPoint is a full-service parking solutions ecosystem supporting properties and drivers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain and dedicated to achieving environmental sustainability goals.

With profound expertise in parking management, valet services, internal transportation, and car wash facilities, ParkPoint integrates cutting-edge parking technologies. This not only ensures enhanced revenues and increased efficiency for parking owners but also offers users a suite of distinguished services. These services include information provision, cashless digital payment options, and the convenience of online parking bookings—all seamlessly accessible through a unified platform.

