DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Ossiano at Atlantis, The Palm, announces the appointment of Julien Gardin as General Manager and Thomas Domingues as Head Sommelier.

In the wake of a remarkable year for the one Michelin-star restaurant, the two notable talents are set to elevate the award-winning dining experience even further as it enters a new era of excellence. Julien, with over two decades of experience in prestigious fine-dining restaurants around the world, now oversees Ossiano. He leads a high-performing team, and enhances service and operational performance, all while sharing his passion for exceptional guest experiences.

Before joining Ossiano, Julien held various leadership positions. Most recently, he served as the General Manager at Andō in Hong Kong, guiding the restaurant to Michelin-star status, securing a coveted spot on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2023 as well as a diamond on Black Pearl restaurant Guide. Prior to this, Julien led The Tasting Room in Macau, a distinguished two-Michelin-star restaurant in City Of Dreams. His earlier experience includes serving as a Restaurant Manager at the acclaimed three-Michelin-star Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, London. Before joining Alain Ducasse, Julien spent eight incredible years at three Michelin-starred restaurant, The Fat Duck by Heston Blumenthal in the UK, serving in various roles.

Another notable addition to Ossiano is Thomas Domingues, who has joined the team as the Head Sommelier. With a unique approach to wine, he emphasises storytelling as the essence of his philosophy. Hailing from the scenic south coast of Portugal, Thomas’s French heritage has provided his palate with a deep appreciation for exquisite flavours and refined techniques. He has worked in Michelin-star restaurants, including AOC in Denmark, Loco in Portugal, and Belcanto by José Avillez in Portugal which is no.25 in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. With four years of experience at Vila Joya Hotel & Spa in the Algarve which was ranked at no.37 in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, Thomas has learnt the art of crafting a sensory experience for guests by weaving stories through every wine pairing, leaving an indelible mark on diners.

2023, to date, has been an extraordinary year for Ossiano. As well as a debut ranking of 87th best restaurant in the world in The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023, Ossiano also ranked 4th and highest new entry in the 2023 Middle East and Africa's 50 Best Restaurants list. In June 2023, Ossiano also retained its Michelin star in Dubai's 2023 Michelin guide, and in April 2023, Ossiano was awarded the most highly rated restaurant at the world-leading restaurant guide Gault&Millau, where it took a four-toque status, as well as Restaurant of the Year.

About Ossiano

The one Michelin star Ossiano offers a progressive fine dining cuisine paying homage to the riches of the ocean and coastal land. Helmed by celebrated chef Grégoire Berger, the restaurant's 11-wave tasting menu is guided by Berger's lifelong respect for seasonality, terroir and sea foraging. Taking guests through a transformative journey of emotions, scents and tastes, Ossiano showcases some of the best produce from around the world, offering a unique opportunity to taste these exceptional ingredients in the heart of a city that is itself at the crossroads of the world. Located in Atlantis, The Palm and seating just 54 guests per evening, Ossiano is well regarded as one of the country's most unique and beautiful dining destinations. Taking diners a world away from the moment of arrival, guests descend into the subterranean dining room via a grand staircase, submerging themselves 10 meters to the bottom of one of the world's largest aquariums.