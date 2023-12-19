The Riyadh Airports Company Board of Directors has issued a statement appointing Ayman Mr. Abdulaziz AboAbah as the Chief Executive Officer of the company from February 2024.



AboAbah has more than 28 years of diverse experience in the public and private sectors both in local and international leadership positions, including Microsoft and Cisco.



He worked as the CEO at Tamkeen Technologies, and as the Executive Vice Operations Officer at Riyadh Airports. He was also the CEO of Jeddah Airports, where he was instrumental in enhancing planning and operations and also developing efficient processes at King Abdulaziz International Airport to achieve exceptional success there.