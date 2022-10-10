Dammam, Saudi Arabia: Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (MHI) announced the appointment of Adel Al-Juraid, a Saudi Arabian national, as the new Chief Executive Officer for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In this new role, Adel leads the operations of Mitsubishi Power in the Kingdom and drives business expansion with a focus on localization and energy transition, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

Building on the company’s 50-year heritage in the Kingdom, Adel will focus on expanding Mitsubishi Power’s presence in the power, oil & gas and other key industrial sectors, aligning the company’s strategic initiatives with the Saudi national goals of energy sustainability, human capital development and economic growth.

Javier Cavada, President and CEO of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Mitsubishi Power said: “We are proud to partner with the Kingdom to deliver on the Saudi Vision 2030 and achieve its ambitious goal as a global energy hub for green and clean energy, with an empowered, active and skilled workforce. Under Adel leadership, and with his experience and track record in forging growth and localization initiatives, we will continue to expand our private and public sector partnerships in the country, providing our future-ready technology and high quality services to meet the Kingdom’s energy sustainability goals across the energy transition value chain. With our growing local investments powered by our Saudi service and repair centers, we will continue to create jobs for Saudi talent and share our knowledge, to further support the rapid transformation of the country’s power supply.”

As a leading energy innovator, Mitsubishi Power is delivering its pioneering breakthrough power generation and decarbonization technologies to Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region, from advanced class hydrogen-fueled gas turbines to autonomous power plants, while continuing to harness the capabilities of the wider MHI group of companies to provide a comprehensive portfolio of energy transition solutions, including CCUS to meet the increasing demand for cleaner, more efficient, and affordable energy.

Adel Al-Juraid, Chief Executive Officer, Mitsubishi Power Saudi Arabia Limited, Co. said: “This is one of the defining moments in the Kingdom’s development, as the country experiences one of the fastest growing economies worldwide, with investments in new and emerging technologies. As a Saudi national, I am especially proud to support this growth with Mitsubishi Power’s industry-leading innovation and power technology solutions, grounded in our strong localization drive and developing local solutions that leverage our century of global engineering innovation. We are not only investing to support Saudi Arabia’s power infrastructure expansion, but we are also nurturing Saudi talent development with skill-building and career growth opportunities.”

Al-Juraid takes on this new role with more than 17 years of experience in corporate and management roles of increasing seniority, including seven years at Mitsubishi Power, where he has played a strategic role in strengthening the business with customers across private and public sector organizations. He previously served as Vice President of Mitsubishi Power Saudi Arabia, where he was responsible for overseeing the company's day-to-day operations by defining and implementing strategic processes, driving sales performance, and delivering growth.

About Mitsubishi Power in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is home to Mitsubishi Power's first and now largest MENA team and Mitsubishi Power currently operates two service centers in Dammam: a repair shop for combustor as well as blade and vane components and a rotor repair shop that service key energy stakeholders in KSA including Saudi Aramco, the Ministry of Energy, Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC).

With Saudi Arabia as a cornerstone of the company’s regional activities, Mitsubishi Power launched a National Program in 2019, to prioritize the development of local talent and expand industrial facilities and capabilities in Dammam to serve Saudi Arabia and the wider region, in line with In-Kingdom Total Value Add (iktva) and Saudi Vision 2030. The program drives domestic value through the creation of high skilled jobs, greater energy efficiency, diversification, and greater global competitiveness in the manufacturing sector. The company has achieved 54% Saudization targets to date.

Mitsubishi Power began operations in Saudi Arabia with its first supply of boilers to Saudi Aramco in Abqaiq and has since been active in utility and industrial power projects with the country’s leading energy and industrial players since.