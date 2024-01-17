Dubai, UAE - Merkle, dentsu’s leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management company, today announces the appointment of Stacy Andersen as Deputy Managing Director, Merkle MENA. In this newly created role, Stacy will join Merkle’s regional leadership team and help drive growth across Merkle's client base, services and capabilities, with a focus on regional expansion.

Stacy brings a wealth of experience and expertise in digital and business growth consultancy, omnichannel strategy, CXM, and transformation. With a career spanning over 18 years, Stacy has spent much of her career navigating an evolving digital landscape to deliver impactful solutions to clients across various industries and regions. In her new role, she will play a pivotal role in leading performance, strategy, and growth initiatives for Merkle MENA. She will oversee all performance accounts, including high-profile clients, while driving the adoption of capabilities beyond performance marketing to include data, AI, emerging technologies, SEO and experience.



Prior to joining dentsu, Stacy held various leadership positions across major holding groups both in the Americas and MENA, with her most recent role being Head of Digital Transformation and Innovation at Publicis Groupe. She was responsible for opening Hearts & Science MENA, and previously worked at Merkle New York prior to dentsu’s acquisition of the company. Throughout her celebrated career she has worked with a diverse range of clients, including Neom, Majid Al Futtaim, Nestle, BMW, Samsung, One & Only, LVMH, Visa, and Amazon.

Commenting on her appointment, Andreas Skopal, Managing Director of Merkle MENA, said: "Stacy's extensive experience, understanding of our business and our clients’ needs make her an invaluable asset to Merkle MENA. We are confident that her leadership will contribute significantly to our strategic objectives, bringing together creativity, technology and data to deliver seamless customer experiences. We are thrilled to have Stacy join the team and partner with her as we embark on our next phase of our growth."

Expressing her enthusiasm for rejoining Merkle, Stacy added: "I am delighted to take on this new role with Merkle MENA to support the business in forging a new path for CX transformation in the region. The opportunity to partner with clients to accelerate their digital dexterity and enrich their customer experience through Merkle’s unique data and technology-enabled solutions is compelling, especially in a region that is at the forefront of digitization, innovation and economic diversification globally."

