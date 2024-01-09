Dubai, UAE: Marriott Hotel, Al Jaddaf proudly announces the appointment of Alaa Moustafa as its Executive Chef, ushering in a new era of culinary innovation for the renowned establishment.

The Marriott Hotels brand, synonymous with epicurean excellence, is set to elevate its culinary footprint at Marriott Hotel, Al Jaddaf under the leadership of Chef Alaa Moustafa. Born and raised in the UAE, Chef Alaa brings a profound understanding of local flavours, setting the stage for a culinary journey that began in 1999.

Chef Alaa's distinguished career includes roles at prominent establishments such as Intercontinental Abu Dhabi, Address Downtown, Raffles Dubai and FIVE Palm Jumeirah. His mission at Marriott Al Jaddaf is clear: to redefine the hotel as a must-visit F&B destination in Dubai.

Having completed a stage at a Michelin Star restaurant and pastry training, Chef Alaa's expertise extends beyond traditional boundaries. He has successfully launched an impressive total of 13 restaurants throughout his career, each reflecting his dedication to culinary innovation and quality.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Chef Alaa said: "I am incredibly excited to help craft some truly unique experiences across the hotel while also focusing on coaching and developing the culinary team, very much in line with the Marriott spirit of putting its people first."

Chef Alaa's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Marriott Hotel, Al Jaddaf, with the brand re-conceptualising several restaurant and other concepts to stay relevant and exciting to guests. In January 2024, the hotel will unveil TerraMar, a Mediterranean rooftop restaurant and pool lounge, breathing new life into the hotel’s pool-side dining experience.

Looking ahead, tweaks to the all-day dining restaurant, The Market Place, are on the horizon, including a complete overhaul of its theme nights. The next twelve months promise to be incredibly exciting for both the hospitality team and guests, as Marriott Hotel, Al Jaddaf continues its commitment to providing exceptional dining experiences to its guests.

Saad Al Ghamdi, Multi-Property General Manager at Marriott Hotel and Marriott Executive Apartments, Al Jaddaf expresses his excitement about Chef Alaa's appointment, saying: "Chef Alaa joins at an opportune time, and we are confident that his culinary expertise will play a pivotal role in redefining our offerings. The next chapter at Marriott Hotel, Al Jaddaf will be marked by innovation and unparalleled dining experiences."

For more information, call 04 317 7777 or follow @marriottaljaddaf.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact Brazen MENA

E: marriottaljaddaf@brazenmena.com

About Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf

Marriott Hotel Al, Jaddaf, Dubai offers a 5-star hotel experience next to Dubai’s bustling Downtown district. Close to iconic attractions such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Museum of the Future and an array of businesses, our family-friendly hotel is ideally located for both business travelers and those vacationing in the UAE. Unwind in our modern, thoughtfully designed 351 rooms and suites, each with complimentary Wi-Fi, luxury linens and deluxe amenities. Savor international cuisine at our dining destinations. On-site facilities include a spa, an outdoor pool and a fully equipped gym alongside state-of-the-art conference and events facilities. Guests can indulge in a wide selection of dining and entertainment options across the hotel’s six food and beverage outlets. A complimentary shuttle service transports guests to the Dubai Mall, Festival City Mall, La Mer Beach and Al Jaddaf Metro station.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to share your #marriottmemories with us. The Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf Dubai is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the Marriott’s travel program. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com

Marriott Executive Apartments, Al Jaddaf, Dubai

Discover 128 luxury apartments with premiere hotel services for short and long stays, complete with all the comforts of home. Adjacent to the 5-star Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf, Dubai, our property comprises of elegantly appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom hotel apartments with separate sleeping, living, and working areas and gourmet kitchens across spacious floor plans with plush amenities and upscale décor. Our onsite facilities and services include a fitness center, business centers, broadband internet, housekeeping and dedicated staff and security 24 hours a day. Our rooftop pool offers mesmerizing views of the Dubai skyline, perfect for unwinding and relaxing.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to share your #marriottmemories with us. Marriott Executive Apartments, Al Jaddaf, Dubai is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the Marriott’s travel program. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com