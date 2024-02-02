Dubai United Arab Emirates: – Landvault, a leading virtual experience developer, has announced the appointment of Mohamed Khalifa as the Vice President of Metaverse, to further fuel the company's Middle East expansion.

Khalifa’s experience encompasses serving as CTO for blockchain and game studios, at the intersection of technology, gaming, and decentralized systems. His commitment to remaining at the forefront of technological advancements is evident through his exploration of emerging technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), the broader scope of the metaverse and its digital economy. Notable experiences include contributions to Dubai Expo 2020 Metaverse Expo, PUBG, Avatar 2, Sensorium Galaxy Metaverse with Carl Cox, Arab Hope Makers Dubai Game Fi, Nor Platform, and its C9 Games.

Landvault, renowned for constructing immersive, virtual experiences for major brands and organizations like Abu Dhabi Government, Mastercard, Standard Chartered, and Hershey, continues to pioneer technological advancements in the GCC region. Following its expansion into the UAE earlier in 2023, the company is substantially investing in the region - collaborating with local governments, real estate firms, and other undisclosed projects slated for reveal in Q1 and Q2 2024.

Mohamed Khalifa's role will include crafting top-tier metaverse-engineered experiences that seamlessly blend technology with user-friendly accessibility. Khalifa is dedicated to creating enjoyable and easily accessible experiences, eliminating the need for third-party installations. His commitment extends to developing internal and external tools that empower users to integrate and shape their metaverse experiences.

"Exploring the vast landscape of the metaverse and the ever-evolving realm of technology has become a captivating journey for me. I'm eager to collaborate with Landvault due to the unparalleled experiences they have in the pipeline. Their commitment to interoperability aligns with my advocacy, allowing seamless movement of characters and assets across diverse virtual worlds. I've always emphasized this in my lectures, illustrating how, through platforms like Landvault's Matera Protocol, an individual in a remote village can sell art globally by tokenizing and minting it as an NFT in a metaverse art gallery," said Khalifa.

“Khalifa's interest in the metaverse and technology is fueled by a passion for innovation and a strategic vision, and we look forward to the innovative advancements and transformative experiences that will arise from his leadership in the metaverse space,” said Samuel Huber, CEO of Landvault.

