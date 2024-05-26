The Egyptian Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) has inked a letter of intent (LoI) with Huawei Egypt to boost cooperation in technology and research fields, as per a cabinet statement.

The LoI aims to set out the parameters of cooperation between both sides, which will further integrate the public and private sectors’ efforts.

Under the LoI, IDSC and Huawei Egypt will collaborate to conduct studies and research in technological fields of mutual interest and participate in events, conferences, and workshops pertaining to areas of cooperation between the two parties.

In addition, they will exchange visits to foster innovation and the culture of knowledge in the information technology (IT) sector.

Moreover, Huawei experts will also contribute to the IDSC's publications.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).