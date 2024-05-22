Betterhomes, the leading real estate agency is pleased to announce the appointment of Rupert Simmonds as the new Director of Leasing.

Rupert brings 18 years of specialised experience in central London leasing with him, having worked with two of the UK capital's largest real estate firms. His extensive track record and wealth of knowledge make him a valuable addition to the team.

Throughout his career, Rupert has held various positions in leasing, with his most recent role being a regional director overseeing 9 offices across London for John D Wood & Co.

Rupert expressed his enthusiasm about joining Betterhomes, stating, "The speed of the development in the UAE is unrivalled. The opportunity to continue to develop and grow the processes and success of the leasing business is irresistible. The weather, forward thinking attitude of the people and the lifestyle available for a growing family have all played a big factor in my decision to move."

Betterhomes witnessed a surge in leasing enquiries during the first quarter of 2024. In particular, the luxury end of the market, where villa enquiries grew by 19%. The significant increase in demand for premium residential properties highlights the importance of an agency’s ability to offer a fully comprehensive service to its customers.

Offerings including a bespoke corporate services and relocation department, tailored property management services and build-to-rent department, amongst others, not only ensure that the highest quality tenants are sourced, but also that a landlord's assets are in the safest hands. As the oldest agency in Dubai, with decades of experience, a deep understanding of the local real estate landscape and a customer centric approach, Betterhomes is well-placed to continue its growth into the future.

The attention paid to this part of the market shows Betterhomes' commitment to leasing excellence and its strategic plans to stay ahead in meeting the evolving needs of Dubai's real estate market.

In response to Rupert's appointment, Louis Harding, Managing Director at Betterhomes commented, "Leasing is a key pillar of our growth strategy over the coming years and Rupert brings with him invaluable experience at every level, including transacting, corporate services, BTR, property management and leadership. I am therefore delighted to welcome him to Betterhomes, he adds a lot of quality to the senior management team and I look forward to the key role he will play in our future success"