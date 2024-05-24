ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player wholly owned by the Government of Dubai, has harnessed the unified data protection and management solutions of Commvault’s advanced AI-powered platforms to modernise its on-premises and cloud infrastructure and to benefit from improved operational efficiencies, reduced overheads, and business continuity across the Group’s network.

In partnership with Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions, ENOC Group has deployed industry-leading hybrid cloud security and data protection systems to address critical cyber security challenges, simplify data protection, and reduce the risks and costs of managing a complex information environment.

Consolidating the backup and recovery solutions provided by Commvault Cloud HyperScale X and Commvault Cloud Backup & Recovery for Microsoft 365 into a single platform, the leading UAE energy company can now restore data in just four hours rather than 14 to16 hours previously, taking 67 percent less time to restore its ERP database for 220 fuel stations. This has significantly slashed its operational expenses, and doubled the storage capacity to support seamless operations and mitigate the risk of system failure.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, “Keeping data safe and businesses resilient are integral to keep ENOC Group’s varied business operations running efficiently and customer services functional. The deep cloud expertise and best-in-class cybersecurity solutions from Commvault have brought in significant cost and time savings, enabling the Group to drive more focus on business intelligence and future growth strategies. Commvault’s tailored, scalable and high-value solutions meet our demand for navigating complex and evolving data challenges, supporting our journey of fuelling the sustainable and economic growth of Dubai.”