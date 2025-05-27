Last year, I said Google Search may be replaced by generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI). In fact, you may refer to and read the complete article that was published last year under the heading “Will Google Soon Be Replaced by Gen AI?” In it, I also stated that unless Google fastens its seat belt and gets in the AI race, then the Gen AI heavyweights of the likes of OpenAI (creators of the popular ChatGPT), Deepseek (the China version), Adobe, etc will surely take over. Today, I would like to report an update of a massive upgrade to Google Search, which would get it surely back on track as soon as it gets released to the public (here in Oman too, as a practical relevance).

So you plan to buy a new car, but your budget is about RO 8,500. You also want to gift the car to your son, who just graduated with outstanding results from college, and you also want ideas on the best place to send the car for packaging (with flowers, ribbons, chocolates, etc.).

You also want to prepare a family dinner at home as a celebration but are wondering what to cook or where to order from. All that is now possible to ask as an input to the familiar Google search bar – thanks to Google’s new AI mode (only available as a test in the US but soon to be released to all the other markets).

The output would not just be a basic raw list of hyperlinks to websites. No, the output would be more of the human-like answers, similar to what you are experiencing today with other Gen AI apps, but of course utilising its massive database of pictures, videos and text too as responsive content.

The new Google AI mode will turn your traditional search experience into a smart, human, conversational-style response. You will not need to ask several questions (or inputs per se) on the familiar search bar. You will also not be required to repeat a question you asked previously (as the engine will remember what you’re talking about), as it does today with ChatGPT. Everything can be asked at one go and at the same time. What Google will do in the back end is break your question into smaller chunks/parts, search each one behind the scenes, and then merge the results into a smart, clear and cohesive answer. You may also upload a picture for the model to analyse and provide a response/output. Of course this is all powered by Google’s Gen AI (Gemini) – the new version 2.0.

_ The new feature would cost about RO 8 per month to use. It is now, however, available for free to try via the Google Search Labs. How different it would be compared to other existing search engines! Obviously, faster, smarter, conversational and very AI-driven (powered). Google won’t only utilise its massive database, user base and its underlying technology infrastructure, but it would also couple it with its AI model, the Gemini (upgraded to 2.0). Think of putting ChatGPT and almost all of its features in a Google search bar – that’s what to expect at the very minimum.

Like many, I have replaced much of my traditional online search activities with Gen AI-related apps over the past months. Nevertheless, I’m keen to see the new Google search upgrade become mainstream, where search would feel more human as opposed to a basic robotic-style response, where faster and much smarter output would be generated. Until then, let’s keep our fingers crossed. AI continues to get exciting and scary too.

