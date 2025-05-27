Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib held a meeting with a delegation of e& Egypt, led by CEO Hazem Metwally, to discuss the company's current and future projects in Egypt, according to a statement.

El-Khatib stated that the telecom sector is one of Egypt's key investment sectors, affirming the ministry’s keenness to support the company's investments and business expansion in the Egyptian market during the coming period.

He added that the state aims to provide further facilities for investors and improve the business environment, simplifying procedures and boosting Egypt's investment competitiveness.

On his part, Metwally highlighted that e& Egypt's actual investments and projects from 2006 to the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 amounted to EGP 77 billion.

The CEO said the company plans to inject future investments into Egypt over the coming period.

The telecom group commenced operations in Egypt in May 2007 and has accomplished successful achievements, being the first company to provide high-quality 3.5G services.

It is worth noting that e& Egypt was the first to offer 4G services without requiring its customers to change their SIM cards.