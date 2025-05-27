DUBAI - The UAE has secured the top global ranking in the telecommunications infrastructure index, the institutional framework for digital government, and the digital content index, according to the second edition of the “State of Digital Transformation Report”.

The report was released by the UAE’s Higher Committee for Government Digital Transformation during the recent Digital Readiness Retreat.

The report highlights the UAE government’s digital achievements across 12 key sectors, including the economy, finance, human resources, health, education, community development, culture and youth, immigration and foreign affairs, security and justice, infrastructure and energy, logistics, and the environment.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future in the UAE Government and Chair of the Committee, said digital readiness and transformation are central to the UAE leadership’s vision, aiming to eliminate bureaucracy and enhance quality of life through technology.

She noted the report tracks major digital achievements over the past year, showcasing the UAE’s leadership in global competitiveness indices related to digital governance. It is intended to motivate further efforts to meet national digital goals.

The report notes that the UAE ranked first globally in the UN indices for telecommunications infrastructure, digital government framework, digital content, and digital knowledge.

It also topped the global “Government AI Readiness Index 2024” by Oxford Insights, ranked third in government service delivery, and placed fourth in GovTech Maturity Index according to the World Bank. The country came in 11th in both the IMD’s Digital Competitiveness Index and the UN E-Government Development Index.

Digital government efforts resulted in significant efficiency gains, including AED368 billion saved for users and AED20 billion in government cost reductions. The transformation also saved 530 million labour hours and cut carbon emissions by 55.8 million tonnes.

In 2024 alone, UAE federal government entities processed 173.7 million digital transactions. Federal websites attracted 131.5 million visits, and government apps were downloaded 26.3 million times. A total of 1,419 digital services are now offered, including 195 classified as priority. The satisfaction rate for digital services reached 91 percent, with more than 57 million users benefiting. There are currently 460 active digital transformation projects across federal agencies.

In the digital government sector, 10.8 million individuals used the UAE Pass, which now connects to 15,000 services and supports 2.6 billion integrated digital transactions. In the economic sector, 5.2 million tax transactions were completed digitally, alongside 316,800 certificates of origin and 64,100 trademark registration and renewal requests.

The finance sector processed 8,300 vendor registrations, 2,500 financial market employee accreditations, and 1,000 foreign investment fund renewals.

Human resources saw 13.2 million work permit applications and 8 million employment contract transactions, with 1.2 million training hours delivered through the “Jahiz” digital learning platform.

In health, 2 million prescriptions were filled using robotic pharmacies, 1 million chest X-rays were conducted using artificial intelligence, and 437,900 remote medical consultations were held. The education sector delivered digital learning to 1.4 million individuals and processed 445,700 university course registrations.

Community services answered 115,600 digital inquiries and completed 243,800 zakat and donation transactions, as well as 125,700 digital requests for fatwas and zakat calculations. In justice and security, 4.2 million traffic fine payments, 1.5 million vehicle registrations, and 417,800 criminal record certificate applications were processed digitally.

The identity and residency sector handled 4.7 million Emirates ID renewals, 1.6 million private sector residency permit renewals, and 596,200 digital document attestations. Infrastructure and logistics services completed 5,900 housing assistance requests, issued 68,500 national transport permits, and granted 3,000 nuclear activity licenses.

In the environmental sector, authorities processed 76,600 plant health certificates, 39,600 veterinary export certificates, and 59,900 agricultural product clearance transactions. In the culture sector, 2,400 library memberships were issued, 368 cultural artifacts were registered, and 162 event space rental requests were fulfilled.