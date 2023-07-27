Dubai, UAE: In a bid to further intensify its focus on the customer-centric business approach, Al-Futtaim Automotive has appointed Katib Belkhodja as the automotive group’s Director of Customer Centricity, a newly established function within the company’s Centre of Excellence.

This move solidifies Al-Futtaim Automotive's unwavering commitment to prioritizing customer excellence and developing innovative strategies that place customers at the heart of their operations.

In his new capacity, Katib will report directly to the President of Al-Futtaim Automotive and will spearhead the development of the group’s customer-focused business strategies, based on the three core pillars of Building Brand Power, Enhancing Customer Experience, and Boosting Digital Sales. He will lead the implementation of effective marketing, PR communications, and digital transformation, further reinforcing Al-Futtaim Automotive's position as a market and mobility leader.

His mandate as Customer Centricity Director includes driving in-depth development of brand content and storytelling, and data science, across the company’s full portfolio of products and services*.

A firm believer in harnessing the power of technology and innovation to improve customer experience, Katib will also ensure the implementation of the new digital framework that combines Data, MarCom, and CRM into one streamlined, intuitive platform called the ‘Digital Customer Ecosystem.’ The ecosystem empowers the company to create hyper-personalized customer experiences and take customer engagement to the next level. Katib will also lead the charge in driving the adoption of digital technologies within the showroom and setting new processes in place to generate more insightful customer feedback at all stages, from call centres to digital bookings to the final sale.

Customer Centricity Director, Katib Belkhodja commented, “In a world of constantly evolving customer behaviour - alongside fast-scaling AI, mixed reality and other technological tools - it had become evident that we need to reinvent the customer journey and experience. The newly created Customer Centricity department is a major step forward in piloting this journey and driving more meaningful customer-interactions across multiple channels.

I am thrilled and humbled to take on the responsibility of driving the Customer Centricity strategies and innovations of Al-Futtaim Automotive.”

With over 15 years of extensive experience across diverse ecosystems within the automotive industry, Katib brings a wealth of expertise to this newly established position. Having worked with OEMs, major dealerships, automotive digital platforms, he possesses a deep understanding of industry dynamics and evolving customer engagement.

Prior to his appointment as Customer Centricity Director, Katib served as the Marketing Director of the company. Over the years, he has successfully helmed many transformative projects, one of them being the launch of the UAE’s first-ever motorsport academy, the Toyota Motorsport Academy, which has become a much-acclaimed case study in brand development and storytelling across the Al-Futtaim Automotive portfolio.

*Portfolio includes brands as Al-Futtaim Toyota & Lexus, Trading Enterprises (Honda, Volvo, Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler and RAM), Polestar, BYD, Charge2Moov charging station, Fleet Strategy, Al-Futtaim Auto & Machinery Company (FAMCO), and MOOV by Al-Futtaim.

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com