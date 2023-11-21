Dubai: Julius Baer has promoted Kunal Sumaya to Market Head Global NRI (Non-Resident Indians), effective 1 January 2024. He will continue to be based in Singapore.

In his new role, he will cover NRI markets across Singapore, Dubai and Zurich. He will report to Rahul Malhotra who will assume the role as Member of the Executive Board, Julius Baer Group Ltd and Head Emerging Markets from 1 January 2024.

Kunal is currently the Group Head Global India and Japan Singapore. During his 13-year tenure at Julius Baer, Kunal has significantly contributed to the expansion of our Global India & Developed markets businesses from our main hubs in Singapore and Dubai. His deep strategic insight and exceptional ability to engage at all levels are vital assets as he assumes his new global leadership role, driving the Bank’s ambitious growth objectives.

Commenting on his new role, Kunal said, “I am eager to drive growth, mentor talent, and enhance our footprint in key NRI markets. Our path has been extraordinary, marked by substantial team efforts in Singapore, Dubai and Zurich. I am delighted to lead in these regions, aligning our global NRI teams under a unified strategy to strengthen the India connectivity corridor.”

“Kunal’s elevation underscores our unwavering commitment to nurturing talent, advancing our growth agenda, and focusing on sustained success in crucial regions. This is pivotal for our expansive global India corridor, catering to NRI.” added Rahul Malhotra, Head Global India & Developed Markets, Julius Baer.

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of October 2023, assets under management amounted to CHF 435 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and over 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management. For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com.

For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com