Deutsche Bank announced today that it is hiring Jamal Al Kishi to be Chief Executive Officer, Middle East & Africa, and Vice Chairman of Origination & Advisory, Middle East & Africa, effective April 1, 2024, subject to relevant regulatory approvals. Al Kishi will replace Kees Hoving in his capacity as CEO for Middle East & Africa (MEA), who will focus on his roles within the Corporate Bank in Middle East & Africa and as Chief Country Officer for UAE going forward.

Al Kishi returns to Deutsche Bank after spending four years as CEO of Gulf International Bank BSC in Bahrain and brings to the role nearly 30 years of banking experience in the Middle East. He previously served as CEO for MEA at Deutsche Bank from 2016 to 2020. Prior to that, he held a variety of senior management positions with Deutsche Bank, including Chief Country Officer of Saudi Arabia. He will be based in Riyadh, spending significant time in Dubai as well to manage our broad regional footprint and drive growth opportunities. He will report to Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer for Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Germany, and Member of the Management Board Alexander von zur Muehlen and Berthold Fuerst, Deutsche Bank Co-Head Investment Banking Coverage for Europe Middle East Africa.

von zur Muehlen commented, “Following our successful strategic transformation, we are intensifying our focus on our growth ambitions. We see clear opportunity in key emerging markets like Middle East & Africa, and rising client demand as activity accelerates around its increasingly important growth corridors. Jamal has the thorough knowledge of our full platform in MEA and the client connectivity throughout the region that will help us capture the significant potential here.”

Fuerst added, “We are delighted to bring back high caliber talent like Jamal to strengthen our strategic focus on C-Suite advisory throughout Middle East & Africa. Our platform is very well positioned to support growing client investment flows, both inbound and outbound, in this region.”

Hoving remarked, “Leading our MEA business over the past few years has been an absolute pleasure. I’m pleased to pass the baton to Jamal for the next phase, which includes growing our Investment Bank and C-Suite access in the region. He brings the local experience and connections that will help us realize our lofty ambitions in this part of the world.”

Deutsche Bank’s commitment in the MEA region is more than a century old. Since 2010, Deutsche Bank has more than doubled its capital commitment in the region, invested in key technology, and supported the ongoing development of the region’s financial markets. The bank has been a strong player in the Islamic Finance industry for over a decade and is recognized as a world-class provider of Islamic Finance solutions catering to evolving client needs.

