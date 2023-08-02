Manama: HSBC has announced the appointment of Joseph Ghorayeb as its new Chief Executive Officer in Bahrain, effective 1 September 2023. Joseph succeeds Chris Russell, who is retiring after 18 years in HSBC of which the last 3 years have been in Bahrain.

Joseph is a career HSBC banker who joined the Group in Canada in 2006. Joseph relocated to the Middle East in 2012 and has held leadership positions with HSBC in the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain – most recently as Head of Wholesale Banking, Bahrain, a role to which he was appointed in 2022.

Stephen Moss, Chief Executive Officer, MENAT, HSBC Group, said: “I look forward to working with and supporting Joseph to deliver the next phase of growth of HSBC Bahrain and to build on its position as an important network market in a region where our ambitious growth agenda is delivering results. Joseph will build on firm foundations laid by Chris Russell, who has delivered exceptional results for clients in Bahrain over the last three years.”

Commenting on his appointment Joseph said: “It is a privilege to be given the opportunity to serve as CEO of HSBC in Bahrain and to serve our clients in this market. HSBC’s origins in Bahrain extend back almost 80 years and I look forward to building on this strong foundation with the support of my very experienced team as we work to further enhance HSBC’s position as the leading international bank in the region.”

HSBC, which traces its origins in Bahrain back to 1944, offers a full suite of personal and wholesale banking services and products, including a market leading securities and custody service, trade financing and global payment systems.

-Ends-

Media enquiries to:

Mai Salem

maisalem@hsbc.com

HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$71bn as at 31 December 2022.