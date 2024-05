Senegal's Blaise Diagne airport outside Dakar reopened Thursday, hours after 11 people were injured when a Boeing plane headed for Malian capital Bamako left the runway, airport operator LAS said.

"We inform you that Blaise Diagne international airport has reopened. Airport operations have resumed as normal," LAS stated after the B737/300 aircraft, an Air Senegal flight chartered by privately-owned Transair, came off the runway during takeoff, leaving four passengers seriously hurt.