Doha, Qatar: Hilton Doha The Pearl has announced the appointment of Kimberley Roberts as its new Director of Marketing & Communications, bringing two decades of global experience in luxury hospitality, lifestyle, F&B, to the property.

Kimberley’s appointment marks a return to the Hilton family, where her hospitality career first began in 2006. Her international journey has since taken her across major markets including the GCC, Europe, United Kingdom, United States, Asia Pacific, and Australia. She has held senior marketing and leadership roles with some of the world’s most prestigious hotel group, including Hilton and Marriott International.

Early in her career, Kimberley led global marketing initiatives for Hilton’s luxury resorts in the Maldives, managing regional strategy across several markets including the Middle East. At Marriott International, she was instrumental in launching new luxury resort brands in the Maldives and leading post-COVID brand repositioning across a diverse portfolio of properties.

In 2023, Kimberley expanded her influence into agency life, where she headed an integrated marketing communications team and consulted across a broad range of industries including tourism, aviation, FMCG, finance, and non-profit. Most recently, she played a key role in launching the Mondrian lifestyle brand on Australia’s Gold Coast, overseeing pre-opening campaigns and experiential brand activation.

Known for her creativity, commercial insight, and award-winning campaigns, Kimberley has a proven track record in enhancing brand visibility and delivering innovative guest engagement strategies on a global scale.

“I am incredibly proud to return to Hilton, an organization that shaped the foundation of my hospitality career. Hilton Doha The Pearl is a stunning property with enormous potential, and I am excited to lead its next chapter of brand evolution, and create experiences that truly resonate with our guests,” said Kimberley Roberts.

With this strategic appointment, Hilton Doha The Pearl reinforces its commitment to world-class marketing leadership as it continues to position itself as one of Qatar’s premier city resort destination.

