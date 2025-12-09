Aleph Hospitality, an independent hospitality management company in Mena, has secured the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand for an upcoming 84-key hotel in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, owned by AREA Investment and Real Estate.

This marks Aleph Hospitality’s third Tapestry Collection by Hilton property under management, further strengthening the company’s partnership with global hospitality company Hilton and expanding its footprint in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

AREA Investment and Real Estate’s franchise agreement with Hilton and management agreement with Aleph Hospitality marks an important milestone for the firm as they continue to invest in high-quality hospitality assets that contribute to the region’s growing tourism sector.

Scheduled to open in 2027, the hotel will be part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton’s portfolio of independent boutique hotels, each rich in cultural charm and deeply connected to its destination.

Tariq Dowidar, Vice President Saudi Arabia, Aleph Hospitality, said: “We have a longstanding and close relationship with Hilton, founded on our shared commitment to excellence and innovation. Together, our goal is to deliver exceptional guest experiences while maximising operational performance and value for the owners.”

Carlos Khneisser, Chief Development Officer, MEA, Hilton, said: “We are delighted to partner with AREA Investment and Real Estate to debut the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Dammam, managed by Aleph Hospitality. Demand for lifestyle hotels continues to rise, and we remain committed to growing our presence across the Kingdom, with over 100 hotels trading and in the pipeline. Tapestry Collection offers guests an authentic, and unique stay experience, and we are excited to bring this distinctive brand to Dammam - a dynamic gateway to the Eastern Province and a key hub for business and leisure that continues to play an increasingly important role in Saudi Arabia’s growth.”

Rakan Saeed Raddad, Executive Vice President of AREA Investment, commented: “We are proud to bring the Tapestry Collection by Hilton to Dammam City, and introduce a hotel that reflects the city’s evolving character and contemporary ambitions. In collaboration with Aleph Hospitality’s operational excellence, Hilton’s global platform, and the experience-driven design direction of Sonia Ashoor (SACD), this property stands as a commitment to creating meaningful guest experiences defined by authenticity, originality, and a genuine sense of place. We believe this hotel will redefine the upscale hospitality landscape in Dammam, welcoming guests to a destination that is refined, culturally expressive, and confidently oriented toward the future”

