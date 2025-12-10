IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has signed a management agreement with an investment fund managed by SEDCO Capital, a global multi-asset management and advisory firm, to launch Hotel Indigo Grand Square Jeddah.

The 150-key lifestyle hotel marks the first collaboration between the global hospitality group and the Saudi real estate investment fund.

Hotel Indigo Grand Square Jeddah will form a central component of the Grand Square mixed-use development on King Abdulaziz Road in Jeddah.

The project is being developed through a strategic partnership via the fund, which brings together Ajdan Real Estate Development Company, MASIC Investment Company, and SEDCO Capital.

It aims to introduce a new model of contemporary living in Jeddah by integrating hospitality, retail, and office spaces within one destination.

Envisioned as a flagship lifestyle property, Hotel Indigo Grand Square Jeddah will reflect the brand’s signature design approach, immersing guests in a neighbourhood-inspired stay shaped by the culture, character, and energy of its surroundings.

Guests will enjoy thoughtfully designed rooms, high-end amenities, and a welcoming atmosphere that seamlessly blends creativity, comfort, and authenticity.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, IHG Hotels & Resorts, India, Middle East & Africa, commented: “Lifestyle travel is becoming increasingly sought-after in the Kingdom, and we are looking forward to introducing another Hotel Indigo property in Jeddah as part of our expanding lifestyle portfolio. This signing not only strengthens our footprint in one of the country’s most dynamic cities but also supports Saudi Arabia’s broader ambitions to diversify its tourism and hospitality offering.”

He added: “Hotel Indigo is a brand built on storytelling and local immersion - ideally suited to a destination like Jeddah, where rich culture and creativity intersect. This property is as unique as the neighbourhood it is part of, and we are excited to bring it to life, creating a new destination for curious travellers, residents, and professionals alike.”

Abdulwahhab Abed, Chief Executive Officer of SEDCO Capital, said: “This agreement reflects SEDCO Capital’s strategic direction to develop high-quality real estate assets that contribute to the Kingdom’s urban and economic development. Hotel Indigo Grand Square Jeddah represents a pivotal step within an integrated urban project designed to serve the community and deliver added value to the real estate sector. Through our partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts, we are enhancing the hospitality experience within the ‘Grand Square’ project and reinforcing Jeddah’s position as a leading urban and tourism hub, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”

