InterContinental, a luxury hotel brand, has introduced InterContinental The Red Sea Resort as one of the first luxury destinations to open on Shura Island.

The 210-room, LEED Platinum–certified resort blends coral-inspired architecture, protected marine settings and sustainable design by Foster + Partners.

Interiors shaped with neuroscience principles create restorative spaces, complemented by jet-lag mitigation via Timeshifter.

Guests enjoy Club InterContinental, Planet Trekkers for children, and The SPA’s open-air wellbeing domes.

Cultural immersion is central, with concierge-led experiences such as sailing, cycling and diving among vibrant reefs.

Dining spans three signature restaurants led by top chefs, including modern Arabic cuisine at Darein and inventive desserts at Murrma.

Additional venues will open in 2026.

“The opening of InterContinental The Red Sea Resort marks the beginning of a new chapter for guests to explore the Red Sea’s extraordinary beauty,” said Francesco Pantalone, General Manager. Reflecting on the milestone, Pantalone stated that through its refined design, bespoke experiences, and enduring spirit of discovery, InterContinental The Red Sea Resort seeks to deliver extraordinary experiences and timeless memories for our guests.

