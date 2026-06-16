Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai has announced the promotion of Mohamed Rashad to Deputy General Manager, recognizing his exceptional leadership and significant contribution to the hotel's continued growth and success.

Having served as Hotel Manager, Mohamed has been instrumental in driving operational excellence, enhancing guest satisfaction, and strengthening the property's position within Dubai's highly competitive hospitality landscape. His promotion marks the latest milestone in a hospitality career spanning more than two decades and reflects a journey built on dedication, strategic vision, and a passion for service excellence.

Mohamed's story is one of steady progression and professional growth. Beginning his career in front office operations, he developed a deep understanding of guest experience and hotel management fundamentals before taking on increasingly senior leadership roles across globally renowned hospitality brands, including InterContinental Hotels Group, Crowne Plaza, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

Over the years, he has earned a reputation for combining operational expertise with a people-first leadership approach, consistently delivering strong commercial and guest experience results.

Since joining Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai, Mohamed has played a pivotal role in the hotel's transformation. Under his leadership, the property's Booking.com rating increased from 7.9 in December 2023 to 9.1 by January 2025, reflecting significant improvements in guest satisfaction and service delivery. He also spearheaded initiatives that reduced operating costs through enhanced efficiencies while fostering a positive workplace culture that contributed to higher employee satisfaction levels.

Mohamed also oversaw a major multi-million-dirham refurbishment project that elevated the guest experience across the hotel's suites and apartments, reinforcing Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai's commitment to delivering world-class hospitality. His leadership has further contributed to the hotel's rise on TripAdvisor rankings, strengthening its reputation among both business and leisure travelers.

Commenting on his promotion, Mohamed Rashad said, "Having grown within Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai, this promotion holds special significance for me. It is a reflection not only of my own journey but also of the collective efforts of the incredible team I have had the privilege to work alongside. From my time leading hotel operations to stepping into this new role, I have witnessed firsthand the passion, resilience, and commitment that define our people and our brand. I am grateful for the confidence placed in me and excited to continue contributing to the hotel's success as we raise the bar for hospitality excellence in Dubai."

In his new role as Deputy General Manager, Mohamed will be fully responsible for the overall leadership, management and performance of the hotel. He will oversee all operational, commercial, financial and administrative functions, ensuring the achievement of business objectives, guest satisfaction and profitability targets.

His appointment reflects Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai's commitment to developing talent from within and recognizing leaders who consistently drive performance, innovation, and service excellence.