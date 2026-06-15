Egypt’s Al Ahly Sabbour Developments is set to expand the hospitality component of its flagship North Coast destination, Amwaj, through the development of a new hotel to be operated by Marriott International, according to Chairman Ahmed Sabbour.

The hotel will feature approximately 200 keys and is expected to strengthen the project’s hospitality and tourism offering by introducing one of the world's leading international hotel brands to the development.

Construction is scheduled to commence in 2027, with delivery expected upon completion of the wider development programme.

Spanning approximately 342 acres, Amwaj is one of Egypt’s largest mixed-use resort destinations on the North Coast. The project is being developed across five phases and comprises approximately 3,600 residential units.

According to Sabbour, the majority of the project has already been completed, with only two phases remaining. The remaining phases comprise approximately 82 units each.

Ahmed Sabbour, Chairman of Al Ahly Sabbour Developments, said that partnering with Marriott International represents a significant milestone for Amwaj.

“The addition of a Marriott-operated hotel will further strengthen Amwaj’s position as a premier destination on Egypt’s North Coast, offering a comprehensive lifestyle experience supported by internationally recognised hospitality standards,” he said.

​(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.