With a view to expanding its pool of talent and establishing itself as a leading online hospitality & travel technology marketplace in the region, ExploreTECH has appointed Mohammad Wasiq Ghaznavi as its Chief Technology Officer.

Wasiq will play a pivotal role in advancing the company's technological capabilities and accelerating the platform’s growth in the start-up’s next stage of evolution through which travel, and hospitality industry profess­­­­­ionals can connect with tech solution providers to in their journey into the blue ocean arena of digital transformation.

“It is an honour to join such a dynamic team and to be part of something which clearly has a really bright future,” said Wasiq. “As one of the world’s leading hospitality destinations, Dubai could not be a better home for ExploreTECH, the region’s first hospitality and travel tech digital marketplace.”

With extensive experience in the fields of software architecture, algorithms, and computer science, Wasiq brings a strong desire and passion for enhancing digital operations and streamlining operations to meet the challenges of the digital marketplace and enhance business models using the latest technologies on the market.

Having started his journey as a freelancer in 2011, Ghaznavi always had a flare for solving complex business processes by employing computer technology and software; he went on to form his first start-up in 2016, before completing his bachelor’s degree in Information Communication Technology with a minor in Robotics at the University of Swinburne in 2017.

The tech genius has already built a solid acumen, including being founder of smart software systems company Droidor in 2017. While serving as CEO, Wasiq saw the company grow from 1 employee to a team of 40-strong.

In 2021 Wasiq became a co-founder of Rakam Technologies to become pioneers in NDC and bridge the gaps in travel tech with smart solutions and innovative business models and the team at ExploreTECH are excited to now have him on board.

“Wasiq is an extremely talented executive who has his thumb on the pulse of all the latest web frameworks and architectures. He is skilled in the various applications that can be employed to move ExploreTECH into the next stage of its maturity by increasing efficiencies and effectiveness of our processes. He has the perfect qualifications to complement the superstar team we are assembling at ExploreTECH and we are confident he will be a huge asset as we grow and take the company vision forward,” says Antoine Medawar, angel investor and co-founder.

For more information on ExploreTECH, please visit: https://exploretech.io

About ExploreTech

ExploreTECH is a technology marketplace for the MEA's hospitality and travel industry. A platform that provides a channel for hospitality and travel technology suppliers to gain new audience engagement and generate leads. For hospitality and travel industry professionals, ExploreTECH serves as a central resource for information on technology solutions, as well as consulting services delivered by subject matter experts on how to advance and grow their businesses. ExploreTECH is also the only one of its kind that uses both English and Arabic, founded by Antoine Medawar, Mona Faraj, and Ralph Melis.

ExploreTECH is committed to driving forward the digital transformation of the entire MEA hospitality and travel industry with a user-friendly platform that allows users and service providers to work together to develop digital strategies, positioning the platform as the leading Blue Ocean marketplace of the future.