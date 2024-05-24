Egypt-based start-up OneOrder, a supply chain solutions provider for restaurants, has secured $16 million in a Series A funding round.

The latest investment, which includes equity and debt financing, has been led by previous investor Delivery Hero Ventures, with participation from Norrsken22, Egypt-based Nclude and A15, according to a statement.

The new funds will support plans to expand into the GCC region, starting from the UAE later this year.

The start-up offers a personalised virtual warehouse for online ordering and delivery of more than 700 SKUs, as well as analytics and data to manage operations, and access to financing.

OneOrder looks to expand its presence in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia starting in autumn 2024.

It also intends to build up financing solutions for customers, including cards, and further develop the platform.

