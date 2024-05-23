Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has unveiled its key achievements during the first quarter of 2024.

During the first three months of 2024, the chamber trained 200 Emiratis as part of the 'Create Apps in Dubai' initiative, which is led by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and was launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

'Create Apps in Dubai' was launched to strengthen digital capabilities in the UAE and has set a target to train 1,000 Emiratis in cooperation with the private sector. The initiative aims to triple the number of app developers in Dubai by 2025 and support 100 new national projects for the development of cutting-edge mobile applications.

Spearheaded by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, 'Create Apps in Dubai' seeks to capitalise on emerging growth opportunities in the sector by creating a strong digital infrastructure, establishing a legislative framework that supports application development, and providing government incentives to accelerate the sector's growth, in line with the chamber's strategic objectives.

As part of the 'Create Apps in Dubai' programme, the chamber organised a training session in cooperation with Talabat to enhance the digital knowledge of participants and equip them with the technical expertise required to develop their ideas and applications.

During the first three months of this year, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy successfully supported 45 high-potential digital startups to establish and grow their businesses in the emirate. The chamber also signed four MoUs with additional partners to provide packages of services and solutions designed to support tech and digital companies planning to set up and scale up in Dubai.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate is continuing to strengthen its advanced digital ecosystem and enhance its competitiveness and attractiveness for global businesses and investors. We remain committed to building the world’s best technological infrastructure, as well as attracting digital companies to the emirate and supporting their growth to achieve the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to generate an annual contribution of AED100 billion to the emirate’s economy from digital transformation projects.”