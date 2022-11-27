Ahmed Hassan joins FlyFeed and will be in charge of product development, customer relations and growth strategy to help offer pet food producers insect protein products that best meet their needs and requirements.

FlyFeed, an international insect farming tech startup, announces the newest addition to its advisory board: Ahmed Hassan. The former General Manager of several subsidiaries at Colgate-Palmolive joined the company in a personal capacity to help optimize product development to the needs of feed producers, including pet food companies, as well as build the customer network in this market and assist with company-wide scaling.

FlyFeed is actively expanding to the pet food market with plans to start supplying pet food companies with commercial products by 2023.

Ahmed has more than 30 years of experience in FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods), including working as general manager on several continents for Colgate-Palmolive and leading Hills Pet Nutrition’s regional division for six years. He also holds senior advisory and board roles advising startups, SMEs and established companies on strategy, brand positioning, marketing, organization, supply chain and expansion.

“I believe in the importance of innovation, sustainability and high-value nutrition for pets’ well-being. FlyFeed scores extremely high on these factors, which makes it exciting to partner with a company whose vision and values match my own. The 115 billion-dollar pet food market has huge potential for insect farming companies. With a targeted approach, I believe FlyFeed has all the prerequisites to become a market leader within several years,” says Ahmed Hassan.

Ahmed will be responsible for overseeing product development and building customer relations with pet food producing companies. He will also advise on the company's strategy and key hires to speed up and enhance the overall scaling process.

“One of FlyFeed's main priorities is to be close to our clients, learning together with them and deeply understanding their real needs. Having run a large-scale pet food business, Ahmed has unmatched market knowledge and insight into our clients' businesses. Together, we'll bring FlyFeed's relations with the pet food industry to a new level, unleashing the potential of insect products for the benefit of pets' health,” says Arseniy Olkhovskiy, CEO & Founder of FlyFeed.

World compound feed production is estimated at over one billion tonnes annually. Global commercial feed manufacturing generates an estimated annual turnover of more than $400 billion. The global pet food market is projected to grow from $115.50 billion in 2022 to $163.70 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.11%.

With Ahmed’s participation, FlyFeed is planning to revolutionize the pet food industry by offering the most affordable and nutritious insect protein to all major pet food producers.

About FlyFeed

FlyFeed is an international insect farming startup that produces insect protein, fat and fertilizers from black soldier flies for animal feed and pet food and, in the future, for human food.

Launched in November 2021, the company will construct its first farm in 2023 in Vietnam and is slated to have 10+ farms in Vietnam, India, and Africa by 2026. One farm is expected to produce 17.5+ thousand tonnes of insect products, including insect proteins, fats and fertilizers by processing 40K tonnes of organic waste.