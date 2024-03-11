UAE: - As a dynamic and multi-faceted F&B group based in the UAE, Epik Foods boasts a portfolio of over 100 F&B concepts following the consolidation of KR&CO, Sweetheart Kitchen, and Happy Platters Kitchens in 2023. Led by Ranya and Khaled Fadly, Epik Foods is set to establish itself as a food and beverage industry leader within the region. As part of its strategic expansion plans that align with the recent entry into Saudi Arabia, Epik Foods has announced the growth of its C-suite team with the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operations Officer (COO).

CFO - Pradeep Kumar

Epik Foods has welcomed Pradeep Kumar, who joined as a Group CFO, reflecting a pivotal addition to the company's leadership team. Kumar brings over 18 years of experience in driving financial success across a multitude of different industries including FinTechs, e-commerce, electric vehicles, cab-hailing services, and more. Kumar’s established track record in fostering growth, innovation, and financial excellence will further strengthen the group’s future financial strategies in the region, solidifying its position as a leader in the F&B industry. Considering Epik Foods’ expansion plans, the newly appointed CFO is poised to propel the company towards achieving its financial targets, while navigating different markets in the region.

COO - Vishal Khithani

Joining as the COO at Epik Foods, Vishal Khithani is a seasoned leader known for his extensive experience in strategic leadership roles. Khithani has served in numerous general management and leadership roles in conglomerates like Coca-Cola and Amazon. Amongst his most significant achievements was launching the Minute Maid juice business for Coca-Cola in India, and several digital-first businesses at Amazon including Amazon Fresh, Amazon Food, and Amazon Business. He joined Epik Foods from Rebel Foods, where he led a fast-growing business of 50+ brands through an extensive network of over 100 locations in the UAE, KSA, and Indonesia. Kithani’s new appointment is set to fuel Epik Foods’ growth within the region while ensuring it delivers consistent quality service across its 50 locations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Khaled Fadly, Co-founder and CEO of Epik Foods said, “We are thrilled to welcome to the Epik Foods family Pradeep Kumar and Vishal Khithani as our new CFO and COO. Their joining marks a pivotal moment in our journey, symbolizing not only the expansion of our C-suite team but also the reaffirmation of our commitment to excellence. Pradeep and Vishal bring with them a wealth of experience both coming from unicorn start-ups. We are confident in their exceptional expertise and look forward to their instrumental role in propelling Epik Foods to new heights. Together, we embrace the exciting opportunities for growth that lie ahead, and we are eager to witness the collective impact of their leadership on our company’s continued success.”

The appointment of new C-suite executives at Epik Foods signifies a strategic leap forward, spearheading the group’s expansion into Saudi Arabia, the broader region, and beyond.

About Epik Foods

Epik Foods emerged as a dynamic and multi-faceted F&B group that operates virtual brands, dine-in restaurant concepts, meal plan services, and catering services. With over 100 brands and 50 locations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, Epik Foods aims to elevate customers’ culinary experience and make every meal memorable. The F&B group is dedicated to unwavering quality, continuous innovation, and creating exceptional culinary journeys across the region.

https://www.epikfoods.com