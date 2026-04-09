Dubai, UAE: Dulsco Group has announced the appointment of Mick Satsangi as Chief Executive Officer of Dulsco Environment as he brings more than 20 years of international leadership experience across waste management, environmental operations and circular economy transformation in Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East.

Mick joins Dulsco Environment at a pivotal moment in the company’s growth journey as it moves towards becoming a handful of centennial businesses in the country. An accomplished executive leader, Mick has a strong track record of leading asset-intensive organisations with large workforces, extensive fleets and multi-facility treatment infrastructure, delivering operational excellence, commercial growth and sustainable outcomes.

Mick is passionate about building high-performing, multicultural teams and joins Dulsco Group from Giga Projects in Saudi Arabia, where he served as one of the Directors of Resource & Waste Management. Whilst in his previous role, he established and led a fully integrated multi-million-dollar environmental services portfolio, developing end-to-end waste collection, recycling, and treatment systems for one of the world’s most ambitious city developments. Under his leadership, organisations have achieved world-class diversion outcomes, embedded digital transformation success, and built integrated operational and strategic capabilities.

Prior to his tenure in the Middle East, Mick led and managed multiple large-scale operations across Australia and New Zealand for some of the region’s largest waste management organisations. Throughout his career, he has delivered business transformations and turnarounds, expanded geographical footprints and verticals, strengthened government partnerships and driven significant P&L growth in complex, high-growth markets.

David Stockton, Group CEO of Dulsco Group, said: “Mick Satsangi’s deep industry expertise, international perspective and passion for sustainable innovation make him the ideal leader to guide our environmental vertical into its next phase of growth. ESG is becoming deeply engrained in all business operations for our clients and it’s a pivotal moment for all environmental leaders including Dulsco Environment. The team has implemented meaningful change that is already delivering measurable improvements and with Mick at the helm, we are confident we will accelerate this momentum, creating even greater value for our customers and the communities we serve.”

Dulsco Environment is part of Dulsco Group, a 91-year-old Emirati-founded and Dubai-established business employing more than 25,000 people and serving over 3,700 clients globally. From humble beginnings in the UAE, Dulsco Group has grown into a diversified leader delivering people, environment, talent and specialist energy solutions that drive performance and productivity for its clients.

Dulsco Group’s expertise lies in innovative solutions and services but it’s true strength lies in its people – something that aligns perfectly with personal Mick’s business ethos. With communities at its heart, the Group strives to make businesses and societies more productive, efficient and sustainable.

As CEO of Dulsco Environment, Mick will lead a division built on a strong commitment to sustainability, underpinned by circular economy investment, innovative approaches and best practice aligned to the highest standards. With customers at its core, the business continues to invest in advanced facilities and infrastructure to enable the efficient treatment, recovery and recycling of waste, diverting materials from landfill and laying the foundations for thriving, sustainable communities across the region.

For media enquiries please email tryph@thebrillcollective.com

About Dulsco Group

Dulsco Group is a leading provider of workforce, people and environmental solutions with a portfolio of businesses comprising: Dulsco People, Dulsco Environment, Parisima and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR).

Founded in 1935 in the UAE as a workforce solutions provider, Dulsco Group has built a 90-year legacy of trust, service, and innovation. Over the decades, the Group has expanded its reach and diversified its offerings including the acquisitions of Parisima and AGR, enabling it to deliver end-to-end solutions to more than 3,700 clients across multiple sectors and over 80 countries worldwide. To know more click – www.dulsco.com or contact 800 DULSCO (385726).

About Dulsco Environment

Dulsco Environment, part of Dulsco Group, provides international best practice waste management and recycling services, helping businesses, industries, and residential communities meet their green goals while significantly contributing to government sustainability targets.

Established in 1996 as a waste transporter, today Dulsco Environment is a leading environmental solutions provider supporting the circular economy through its state-of-the-art processing, treatment, and recycling facilities. Its operations are guided by a strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, ensuring that sustainability, ethical practices, and community impact are embedded in every aspect of the business. To know more click – www.dulsco.com or contact 800 WASTE (92783).