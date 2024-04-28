The Board of Directors of Capital Bank has appointed Tamer Ghazaleh as the new CEO. With over twenty-six years of banking experience, Ghazaleh held key leadership roles, including Deputy Group CEO of Audi Bank in Lebanon from 2020 to 2024, and as the Group's CFO from 2015 to 2020, previously acting as Deputy CFO.

Ghazaleh has spearheaded financial strategy development and participated in crucial decision-making, particularly as a member of key committees such as the Group Investments Committee and IT Strategic Committee. Moreover, he focused on enhancing financial oversight, managing risks, and ensuring policy compliance.

Commenting on the appointment, Bassem Khalil Al-Salem, Chairman of Capital Bank stated "Ghazaleh's appointment comes as a recognition of his profound banking experience and his exceptional ability to elevate our strategic operations to unprecedented levels of success. With his expertise, we are keen to further strengthen our position as a leading financial entity across Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE."

Al-Salem also praised the remarkable achievements of the Capital Bank team, highlighting significant growth in equity, bank assets, and profitability, as well as the expansion of the bank’s presence both locally and regionally.

Tamer Ghazaleh holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Jordan and has completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.