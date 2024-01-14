Kuwait City, Kuwait – Alghanim Industries (Kutayba Alghanim Group), one of the largest privately-owned companies in the region, has appointed Mahmoud Samara as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2024. Mahmoud brings a wealth of knowledge and insights gained from his extensive tenure at General Motors, a leading global Fortune 500 corporation. Having joined Alghanim Industries one year back as Deputy CEO, Mahmoud Samara succeeds the company’s previous CEO Samir Kasem, who contributed to the company in various leadership roles over the past decades.

Before joining Alghanim Industries, Mahmoud Samara had a successful 18-year career at General Motors (GM) marked by a diverse range of international experiences and senior leadership roles. Most recently he was GM’s President and Managing Director for Europe based in Switzerland, he led the development and implementation of GM’s start-up business in Europe. Prior to that, Mahmoud was the Vice President of Cadillac North America based in the US where he steered the brand into becoming a future frontrunner in electric vehicles, while markedly boosting sales and dealer profitability. As GM's Global Director of Enterprise Customer Experience, he significantly refined the company's digital strategies and was a pioneer in adopting online retail platforms. Mahmoud's journey with GM began in the Middle East & Africa operations based in Dubai, from where he rapidly advanced to key international leadership positions across four continents, contributing significantly to areas of sales, marketing, aftersales, manufacturing, and general management.

Mahmoud holds an MBA from Findlay University and a bachelor’s degree in international business from the University of Toledo. He also completed his executive education at Stanford Graduate School of Business. In his new role at Alghanim Industries, he brings this educational background and experience to a company known for its market leadership and commitment to excellence in its diverse sectors.

Alghanim Industries, with a history of more than a century, is a Kuwaiti company and a leader in the region, operating in various sectors such as engineering, retail, automotive sales and service, pre-engineered steel building structures, logistics and warehousing, fast-moving consumer goods, food and beverage, office automation, insurance, consumer credit, and travel. The company has a significant regional presence in markets across the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia, contributing to the private sector's growth in these regions