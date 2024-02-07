Dubai – AHR Group, the Dubai-based specialist provider of financial, tax and estate planning services for expatriates, has hired Tom Stephenson to lead its expansion into real estate advisory.

Stephenson, who holds an MBA from Queens University of Charlotte, joins from JLL in Dubai. In his new role as Director of UAE Real Estate Advisory for AHR Group, he will be instrumental in helping UAE-based and international clients invest in the UAE’s booming property market.

Daniel Dickinson, Group Executive Director at AHR Group, said, "Tom’s expertise in the UAE real estate market is a perfect match for our strategic objectives. His appointment will ensure our clients, both within the UAE and internationally, receive expert guidance in their real estate investments. His skills in advising on high-value transactions are crucial for our expansion in this sector."

Stephenson’s role is central to AHR Group’s strategy to be the foremost choice for real estate investment advice in the UAE, complementing its expert cross-border financial and tax advisory services. This appointment underscores AHR Group’s commitment to being a leader in the industry and an employer of choice for professionals globally.

AHR Group is known for its robust governance, technology infrastructure and unparalleled client services. By building long-lasting relationships, and by charging transparent, low fees, the company has grown to serve over 4,000 clients. Today, it manages over US$1.5 billion of client assets across a global office network stretching from Atlanta, USA to Sydney, Australia.

About AHR Group

Founded in 2013, AHR Group is dedicated to helping expatriates achieve financial success. At AHR Group, we’re not just advisers, we’re consumers too. As expatriates ourselves, we understand the unique challenges faced by those living abroad and offer a comprehensive suite of financial, tax and estate planning services tailored to meet these needs. Discover the same strategies we use to build and protect our own wealth.

For more information, visit https://ahr-group.com/

