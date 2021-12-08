PHOTO
Kuwait, Kuwait City: Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, won the silver award in the “New Product and Service Introduction” category, and the bronze award in the “Omni-Channel Shopper Solution” category, for the successful advertising campaign “Inconsistent Internet Connection, unstable Mood”. Ooredoo Kuwait was awarded during the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) Effie Awards 2021.
Winning bronze in the “Omni-channel shopper solution” mirrors Ooredoo Kuwait’s efforts in connecting the dots in their engagement strategies to ensure simple, seamless, effective experiences across shoppers’ path to purchase. While winning silver in the New Product and Service Introduction” highlights Ooredoo’s leading position in the telecom sector in introducing new innovative products and services.
Winning these awards is a reflection of the company’s efforts and commitment to develop more sophisticated products and services that give the customers a great value, along with granting them an efficient integrated purchasing journey; either through shopping from stores, online, mobile phone applications, delivery or social media applications. Ooredoo Kuwait’s vision of enriching the added value of its packages and services to suit all changing needs of its customers, Ooredoo is constantly seeking to upgrade its clients through its distinctive offers and plans.
Launched by Ooredoo, the campaign highlights the power of high internet speeds of optical fibers, which offer customers stable and fast internet connection. Further, it advertises FASTtelco’s products and services, and characterized an out-of-the-box and creative style that reflects our team’s creative goals and values, which led to the campaign’s success and made it one of the best advertising campaigns for the year 2021.
The awards were received by Mijbil Alayoub, Senior Director, Corporate Communications at Ooredoo Kuwait, where he expressed his pride in this recognition and said: “We are beyond happy of winning these prestigious awards which is only an embodiment of Ooredoo's commitment to continue innovating, inspiring and achieving excellence through the products and services offered to our customers along with the constant creative marketing campaigns.”
Effie Worldwide stands for effectiveness in marketing, spotlighting ideas that work and encouraging thoughtful dialogue about the drivers of marketing effectiveness. The awards now honor all forms of effective marketing and the companies and individuals creating effective work across the globe. The Effie Awards are the only awards to truly celebrate marketing excellence by looking at all facets of a marketing campaign from the objective to the execution right down to the impact.
About Ooredoo Kuwait:
Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, since then, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates number of telecom operators in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunis, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.
