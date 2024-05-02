Dubai, UAE: MassiveMusic, the Middle East’s leading sonic identity and music agency, has appointed Dubai-based Rebecomms for regional PR and media relations services.

The move is part of MassiveMusic Dubai’s drive to enhance industry standards, apply best practice and showcase how more and more brands in the region are using the power of music and sound as an integral element of their marketing and branding strategies.

MassiveMusic, part of the global Songtradr group, launched its Middle East operation in 2022 and has gone from strength to strength ever since, helping a scores of global and local companies boost their regional exposure through tailor made sonic creativity. With its regional HQ in Dubai and Managing Director, Pierre Carnet, at the helm, MassiveMusic serves clients in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and beyond.

Under the new partnership, Rebecomms will drive exposure for MassiveMusic through targeted media relations, participation at key industry events and community outreach initiatives.

Rebecomms was founded in 2022 by seasoned PR and communications professional Rebecca Rees, who has over 30 years’ industry experience, including 18 years in the Middle East.

