Spain's public debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 109% at end of March from three months earlier, the Bank of Spain said on Friday.

Spain's debt-to-GDP ratio at the end of March was higher than the 107.7% registered in December 2023. The ratio was 111.2% in March 2023, the central bank said.

The government expects the debt-to-GDP ratio to drop to 100% by 2027. (Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk, editing by Inti Landauro)