The Spanish government will seek to extend a cut on value-added tax (VAT) on basic food beyond June 30, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday in a TV interview. Spain scrapped the VAT on basic food such as bread, cheese, milk, fruits, vegetables and cereals, from the previous 4% rate, in January 2023 to shield consumers from the effects of soaring inflation. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo, editing by Inti Landauro)

