The development investment portfolio between Egypt and Spain reached $867 million during the period from 2020 to 2023, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat stated.

The funds were directed toward seven developmental projects in the sectors of water resources and irrigation, small and medium enterprises, women empowerment, social solidarity, and transport, the minister said.

This came during a meeting with the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs José Albares.

During the meeting, Al-Mashat stressed the importance of setting joint mechanisms to promote south-south cooperation and triangular cooperation (SSTC) between Egypt and the region, especially the Southern Mediterranean region.

This could be achieved by exchanging expertise among South-South countries and leveraging Egyptian developmental achievements to bridge the developmental gaps between developing countries and emerging economies.

