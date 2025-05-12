Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively increased on Sunday, with the 24-karat registering EGP 5,371.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,394.25 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price also climbed to EGP 4,923.75 for buying and EGP 4,944.75 per gram for selling.

As for the 21-karat gold, the price hit EGP 4,700 per gram for buying and EGP 4,720 for selling.

The 18-karat gold rose to EGP 4,4028.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,045.75 for selling.

The gold pound’s price amounted to EGP 37,600 for buying and EGP 37,760 for selling.

Meanwhile, the price of the gold ounce stood at $3,324.64 for buying and $3,325.59 for selling.