The Spanish government raised its economic growth forecasts for 2025 and 2026 to 2.4% and 2.2% respectively following last week's general revision for the 2021-2023 period, Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said on Tuesday.

The government has hiked its forecasts for the two years by 0.2 percentage points, Cuerpo said in a news conference.

The minister had said on Monday the government raised its economic growth forecast for this year to 2.7%, from a prior 2.4%.

