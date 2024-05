Hong Kong's economy expanded 2.7% in the first quarter from a year earlier, the government said on Friday, adding that inbound tourism and major business and entertainment events would support growth for the rest of the year.

The economy expanded by 4.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the economy grew 2.3% in the January-March period. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christina Fincher)