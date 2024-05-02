Hong Kong's economic growth accelerated in the first quarter with gross domestic product (GDP) increasing 2.7% in real terms from a year earlier, official advance estimates showed on Thursday.

That compared with 4.3% growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, 4.1% growth in the third quarter, 1.5% expansion in the second and 2.9% growth in the first.

The city's finance chief had on Sunday estimated first quarter GDP to grow within the range of full-year economic growth forecasts of between 2.5% and 3.5%, maintaining moderate expansion for a fifth consecutive quarter.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Bernadette Baum)



